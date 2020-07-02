Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox suffered a heartbreaking, albeit memorable, loss in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

But did they ever rally back in Game 4.

The Red Sox pulled one win away from claiming the Fall Classic with a thrilling 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4.

NESN will air Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Here are a few things you might have forgotten about that game.

1. E-Rod was sharp … for a little bit

To that point in his career, Eduardo Rodriguez had been something of an erratic pitcher. While he found Cy Young-quality form in the 2019 campaign, in years prior he could be a wild ride.

But he largely spun a gem in Game 4, up until the wheels fell off in the sixth inning. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing one hit, however he loaded the bases in the sixth inning with the game still scoreless, and chaos ensued.

The @Dodgers strike first on a wild play! pic.twitter.com/thxl7TGsov — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2018

He then gave up a three-run homer to Yasiel Puig, which resulted in his infamous glove spike.

Rodriguez’s final line — four runs on as many hits over 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks — was not representative of how well he pitched, but ultimately things panned out fine for the Sox.

2. Sale’s memorable speech

Chris Sale didn’t even appear in Game 4, but he made his presence felt.

The Sox’s ace gave a passionate speech in the dugout following the Dodgers’ four-run sixth inning. Boston, of course, responded with eight runs over the next three innings.

3. More Manny Machado shenanigans

Machado isn’t exactly well-liked in Boston, in particular because of his nasty slide in 2017 that more or less derailed Dustin Pedroia’s career.

So when Machado clipped the back of Pearce’s cleat while trying to beat out an infield grounder, everyone assumed the worst. Machado denied that it was intentional though, citing that he and Pearce actually are friends.

“He was at my wedding; his daughter was my flower girl,” Machado said of Pearce. “It’s late in the year; our legs are giving out on us, and you’re just trying to get to first base as fast as possible. Sometimes, it just happens.”

Pearce, who in the offseason would defend Machado, wasn’t sweating it.

“I barely even felt it,” Pearce said prior to Game 5. “It wasn’t frustrating. I’m glad we got the out.”

4. Big hits galore

Pearce, Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers all came through with series-altering hits.

With the Red Sox down 4-0 in the seventh inning, Alex Cora (again) pushed the right button and brought Moreland up to pinch-hit against Ryan Madson — who had a simply awful series. Moreland, with two on and two out, launched an absolute missile into right-center field to pull the Sox within one.

BOSTON ANSWERS! Mitch Moreland hits a pinch-hit 3-run homer to pull the Red Sox within 1 run. pic.twitter.com/FO7uzuVDL1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2018

437 feet on that homer. 110 mph exit velocity. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 28, 2018

In the eighth, with the score still 4-3 and Kenley Jansen on the mound for L.A., Pearce responded in the biggest of ways to Machado’s antics. The first baseman uncorked a homer to left field to tie the game at four in what wasn’t even his biggest hit of that postseason.

We're tied up! Steve Pearce goes yard to tie the game in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/Nk62gKCTxf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2018

Devers got a chance to play hero in the ninth, and he came through. The young third baseman stepped in with the game tied and Brock Holt on second base with one out, and he lined a single up the middle to put the Sox up 5-4.

For good measure, Pearce came up with one more notable knock. The Red Sox loaded the bases later in the ninth, and Pearce clubbed a bases-clearing double off Kenta Maeda that put the game out of reach.

STEVE PEARCE DOES IT AGAIN!! The @RedSox take an 8-4 lead in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/R2AxEUi84t — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2018

So, yeah. You could say it was an eventful final three innings at the plate for Boston.

5. Eck makes an appearance

Of course, NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley was the pitcher Kirk Gibson hit his iconic home run off of. And in a show of class, the duo formed a battery for the ceremonial first pitch.

6. Eovaldi’s message

Just hours earlier, Eovaldi’s legendary relief outing ended in disappointing fashion. But ever the good teammate and competitor, his legend grew with his message in the clubhouse before the game.

“I saw (Nate Eovaldi) this morning and he was telling people he’s ready to go. I’m like, ‘Your agent is going to kill me,'” Cora told reporters.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images