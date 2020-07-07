Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nick Yorke officially is a member of the Boston Red Sox organization.

The Sox last month selected the second baseman out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif., as one of their four picks in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft.

And on Tuesday, the organization announced it had officially signed Yorke, who then reacted on Twitter.

Very excited to be a part of the Red Sox Organization. Can’t wait to get to work! — Nick Yorke (@nickyorke2) July 7, 2020

Yorke was widely regarded as a surprise first-round pick, but his offensive upside appeared far too tantalizing for the Red Sox to pass up on. Furthermore, from a financial standpoint, the selection of Yorke helped pave the way for Boston to select slugger Blaze Jordan in the third round.

Thumbnail photo via Courtesy - YouTube