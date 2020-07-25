Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t have asked for much more on Opening Day.

It certainly was a strange Opening Day, but the weather nice, the runs were aplenty for the Sox and most importantly, baseball returned. There has been more than a few moments over the last three months where it looked like baseball may never return due to COVID-19, but the Sox took the field Friday night at Fenway Park and earned their first win of the season taking down the Baltimore Orioles 13-2.

Nathan Eovaldi was stellar for Boston allowing just one run in six innings of work while striking out four Orioles, and the offense terrorized the Orioles with J.D. Martinez leading the way with three hits and three RBIs.

One person who knows a thing-or-two about earning a win at Fenway Park on Opening Day is former fireballer Roger Clemens.

The seven-time Cy Young winner joined “NESN After Hours” on Friday night to dissect the Sox, as well as talk about the unorthodox 2020 MLB season as a whole.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images