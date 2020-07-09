Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While it’s unclear what exactly the 2021 Major League Baseball season will look like, if nothing else we have the schedule.

The league is about to embark on a 60-game 2020 campaign that was delayed due to COVID-19 and contentious negotiations between the league and players’ union about how to restart. Games in 2020 will be played without fans, but the hope seems to be that people will be able to return to ballparks next season, something that likely won’t happen until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed.

Regardless, here is what the Red Sox’s 2021 slate looks like.

Mark your calendars! The 2021 schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/sxME71RmAI — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 9, 2020

As you can see above, the Red Sox are scheduled to open the 2021 season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles on April 1.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images