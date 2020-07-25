Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Starting pitcher Martin Perez, in his Boston Red Sox debut where the team dropped a 7-2 result to the Baltimore Orioles, showed some nerves early on.

He threw 27 pitches in the first inning, allowing three runs on as many hits, and it didn’t get better from there in the second. Five of the first nine batters that Perez faced scored, digging the Red Sox into an early deficit.

But with those two innings out of the way, Perez didn’t give up another hit through the rest of his outing. He went five full innings giving up a total of six hits, two walks and four earned runs with two strikeouts.

“I just told myself I need to be more aggressive and that’s what happened,” Perez said in his postgame Zoom interview. “Throw the pitch where I wanted, use more of the cutter in. My cutter was there and it was hard for the hitters to hit that pitch inside.

“I’ll be ready for my next start.”

Still, it wasn’t enough for the Sox to climb out of that hole. Especially after Dylan Covey gave up two more runs resulting in the final score of 7-2.

“The first two innings Martin really didn’t get those pitches where he wanted to,” manager Ron Roenicke said in his postgame Zoom interview.

“But it was command. It was command early that he didn’t get pitches where he wanted to. Then all of a sudden he started commanding the ball in the last two/three innings really good. Especially the last two. If we can get him to pitch like that from the get-go he’ll be back where he needs to be.”

— Alex Verdugo highlighted the Red Sox’s performance Saturday, with the newcomer showing a lot of promise in his own debut. And passion.

Verdugo batted 3-for-4 with a run, and the emotion he plays with was evident in the way he runs the bases and by the strange altercation he had with the first base umpire towards the end of the game.

“It’s nice to see the type of player that we think he’s going to be,” Roenicke said of Verdugo’s performance.

“A lot of energy is right. Emotional, and he’s fun to watch. So when things are going well I think everyone is going to really like him.”

— The bats were much quieter on Saturday compared to Friday, and that could be in part to Xander Bogaerts not starting to get a day of rest.

But in the sixth inning, Mitch Moreland offered a sliver of hope.

The first baseman drilled the Red Sox’s first home run of the season to right field, getting the team on the board and giving the team some momentum. From that point, the Sox managed three more hits and one run, but it wasn’t enough to cut the deficit significantly.

First homer of the season… Also serves as a reminder that Mitch Moreland's My Story airs at 5:30 ET 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VNAj3KHRzd — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2020

Still, the homer was a nice little birthday present for Moreland’s son.

— Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi are off to slow starts.

The game ended with a Devers’ swinging strikeout, almost fittingly as it was his fourth K of the game. And with that, the third baseman is still searching for his first hit of the year. Devers now is 0-for-9 with two errors through his first two games of the season.

Meanwhile, Benintendi, who has been batting leadoff, is now 0-for-9 on the year as well. Collectively, they’ve also struck out nine times. Hopefully things start to turn up for the duo.

Devers saw 25 pitches and swung/missed at 6 of them while regularly expanding the strike zone. Benintendi was more disciplined but still chased splitters below the zone, with 3 swings/misses. https://t.co/iwJfoQrWZr — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 25, 2020

“These guys were both swinging the bat well in preseason, (Benintendi) especially,” Roenicke said. “But Devers was too, so you start the season and you think you’re going to just come out and continue to get a lot of hits and then all of a sudden you get through the first game with no hits, and you start pressing a little trying to get that first hit. Once they get them, I think they’ll relax and become the hitters that we know.”

— Jackie Bradley Jr. had a solid performance, going 2-for-4 at the plate. More notably, he also made his first diving catch of the season which he’s become notorious for.

— The Red Sox and Orioles on Sunday finish out the series at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images