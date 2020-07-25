Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have added an extra arm to their ranks.

Boston on Saturday announced it’s claimed left-hander Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the New York Mets. The 26-year-old has been optioned to the club’s Alternate Training Site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I.

Gonsalves spent just eight months with the Mets before being designated for assignment July 23. He previously spent time in the Minnesota Twins in 2018, going 2-2 with a 6.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in seven outings, including four starts.

With this move, the club’s player pool has maxed out at 60 players. Two spots on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster still remain open.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images