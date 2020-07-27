Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi is back in the leadoff spot for the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Benintendi was absent from squad’s lineup Sunday (aside from a late pinch-hit appearance) after batting first in Boston’s first two games of the season. The 26-year-old has been held hitless in his first ten at-bats.

Although Benintendi struggled throughout the first series of the season, NESN’s Tim Wakefield, Tom Caron and Steve Lyons don’t seem too worried about the young outfielder.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images