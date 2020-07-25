Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One player who’s looking to bounce back after an up-and-down 2019 season is Andrew Benintendi.

The Boston Red Sox’s young left fielder came on the scene hot in 2016 after speeding through the squad’s minor league system, and after productive 2017 and 2018 seasons, he took take a step back offensively in 2019.

Benintendi seemed to turn things around deep into the summer last season, but still finished the year with a drop off in most offensive categories from 2018.

MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice, NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons broke down the 26-year-old’s opening night as well as what he has to do moving forward to help the Sox.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images