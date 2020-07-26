Although the first series of the season didn’t go as well as expected for the Boston Red Sox, there were some bright spots.

One of the brightest from the three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles was new outfielder Kevin Pillar. The 31-year-old signed with Boston this past offseason to help fill an outfield void left by the departure of Mookie Betts, and he came ready to play.

Pillar started in right field Friday night and immediately came away with a highlight reel-worty to go along with three hits in Boston’s lone win of the series. He didn’t play Saturday, but returned to the lineup Sunday with a bang hammering his first home run of the season in the fifth inning of the Red Sox’s loss.

The first weekend of the season most certainly didn’t go as planned, but Boston might have something in Pillar roaming the outfield.

After the game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and MLB Hall Of Famer Jim Rice discussed Pillar’s performance against Baltimore. For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images