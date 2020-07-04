Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball is covering all its bases with its return-to-play health and safety protocols.

In addition to temperature checks twice a day and extensive social distancing methods, the league is testing its players, coaches and other staffers every other day to try and nip any potential coronavirus outbreaks in the bud.

Newly acquired Boston Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh on Saturday took to Twitter to demonstrate those tests with a video.

“This is our covid test,” the 33-year-old righty said. “Spitting into a vial like 15 times. No eating/drinking 30 min beforehand. Tested every other day.”

This is our covid test. Spitting into a vial like 15 times. No eating/drinking 30 min beforehand. Tested every other day. pic.twitter.com/qPnuwVarwI — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) July 4, 2020

Of course, this is not ideal, but the saliva tests sound significantly more pleasant than the deep nasal swabbing.

And with 31 players across the league testing positive in the MLB’s intake test, including Red Sox relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor, it’s a necessary measure.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images