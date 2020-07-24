Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox continue to make statements against racism.

Boston first put up a massive Black Lives Matter sign behind Fenway Park that you can see from the Massachusetts Turn Pike.

CEO Sam Kennedy hinted that Major League Baseball may hold Black Lives Matter pregame ceremonies, and fans saw just that during the Washington Nationals-New York Yankees game, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants in which Mookie Betts was the only member of his new team to kneel during the national anthem.

And while the pregame ceremonies at Fenway Park won’t get underway until about 7 p.m. ET, that didn’t stop members of the team from showing their support during batting practice.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Matt Barnes all donned Black Lives Matter shirts as they took the field. Check it out:

First pitch against the Baltimore Orioles is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images