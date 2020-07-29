Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston has added some pitching to its roster in order to hopefully right the ship.

The Red Sox on Wednesday announced they have selected right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from the team’s alternate training site. In order to make room for Mazza, Boston designated veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

Mazza was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets in December after he spent most of the 2019 season with their Triple-A organization. The 30-year-old did appear in nine games for the Mets in 2019 and had 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the month of September.

Lucroy appeared in just one game for the Red Sox this year — the eighth and ninth innings — in Boston’s 13-2 Opening Day win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The pitching has struggled through the first four games of the season, so we’ll see if Mazza can provide some much-needed reinforcement.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images