Don’t look now, Red Sox fans. The start of Boston’s 2020 season only is one week away.

The Sox will kick off the new campaign next Friday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park for the first of a three-game series. But until then, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Co. will be gearing up for what’s sure to be an exciting season.

Boston will hold another intrasquad scrimmage Friday at Fenway, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. ET. The two starting lineups can be found in the tweet below.

#RedSox home: Benintendi LF, Pillar RF, Martinez DH, Bradley Jr. CF, Chavis 1B, Plawecki C, Lin SS, Araúz 2B, Muñoz 3B, Hart P Red Sox visitors: Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Moreland 1B, Peraza 2B, Vázquez C, Lucroy DH, Puello LF, Andreoli CF, Johnson P — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) July 17, 2020

You can watch the scrimmage in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images