The Boston Red Sox have returned to the diamond.

The Red Sox are taking another step toward the 2020 campaign Sunday by holding an intrasquad scrimmage at Fenway Park.

And while fans aren’t allowed to attend, Boston wanted to make sure fans are staying up to date with their team by live-streaming the contest.

You can watch it here, via YouTube.

It’s certainly nice to have some Sunday baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images