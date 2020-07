Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox baseball is back — well, sort of.

The Red Sox are taking the latest step toward starting the 2020 season Thursday with an intrasquad scrimmage at Fenway Park.

Luckily for Sox fans, the team is live-streaming the game, which is expected to go roughly five innings, online via YouTube.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images