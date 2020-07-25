Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dylan Covey is off to Pawtucket.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke announced Covey’s move following Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, per NESN’s Guerin Austin. The 28-year-old gave up three hits and two runs (both earned) in two innings of work, though he did manage to strike out two in the process.

Roenicke says a corresponding move is expected to be announced Sunday, per Austin.

This decision, however, was discussed prior to Covey taking the field Saturday afternoon. Roenicke said the Sox want to see if they can stretch him as many as three or four innings, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Boston wraps up its series against the O’s on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

