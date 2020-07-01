Baseball (kinda) is back.

Wednesday marks the report date for MLB’s Summer Camp, which will take place over about three weeks to get players ramped up for the 60-game season that begins later this month. Though Wednesday only will entail coronavirus testing of players and staff, it nonetheless marks the start of camp, with workouts to begin later this week.

Teams are going to take part in camp at their home stadiums, meaning Fenway Park now is ready to go for workouts. And on the morning of the report date, the Red Sox shared a look at that stadium in a cool video.

The Red Sox’s exact Opening Day date is to be confirmed, but it will be either July 23 or 24. The only known game so far is on the 23rd, which will feature the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.

