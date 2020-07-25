Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a great night to be a player for the Red Sox.

Boston kicked off the 2020 coronavirus-shortened season with a date with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, and they didn’t disappoint, coming away with a convincing 13-2 blowout win.

It wasn’t a one-man effort, as the Sox got contributions all throughout the lineup, tallying 17 hits on the night including seven combined between Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jose Peraza.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts had himself a solid start to the 2020 season, finishing the night 1-for-4 with a run scored as well as an RBI before being pinch-hit for by Tzu-Wei Lin late in the game.

For more on his night, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images