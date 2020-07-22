The Boston Red Sox have a chance to bounce back after dropping their first of two exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Much of Boston’s lineup for Boston’s final exhibition game of the summer Wednesday night. Andrew Benintendi will continue to bat leadoff, followed by J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. Mitch Moreland and Christian Vázquez will remain in the fifth and sixth spots in the batting order.

Michael Chavis will slot in for Jose Peraza at second base and replace Alex Verdugo in the seventh in the lineup. Kevin Pillar, who briefly batted in the seventh position Tuesday as well, will bat ninth.

Rowdy Tellez, who launched the Jays’ game-winning home run in Tuesday night’s game, will sit to start Wednesday’s contest. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will move to designated hitter instead, with Travis Shaw moving to first and Joe Panik entering the game at third. Panik will bat sixth, where Tellez batted the night prior.

Anthony Alford will test out right field for Toronto in place of Teoscar Hernandez and will bat seventh, as well. Reese McGuire will do the same with Danny Jansen, replacing him behind the plate and in the final spot in the batting order.

Boston will send Zack Godley to the hill for his first appearance in a Red Sox uniform. The 30-year-old righty is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in his five-season Major League Baseball career, striking out 514 and walking 218 across 536 2/3 innings pitched as a member of the Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Toronto, meanwhile, will have Trent Thornton on the mound. The 26-year-old righty went 6-9 with the Jays during his rookie season, racking up a 4.84 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s Red Sox- Blue Jays lineups:

BOSTON RED SOX

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Kevin Pillar, RF

Zack Godley, RHP

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Bo Bichette, SS

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH

Travis Shaw, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Joe Panik, 3B

Anthony Alford, RF

Derek Fisher, LF

Reese McGuire, C

Trent Thornton, RHP

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images