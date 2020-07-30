Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to make it back-to-back wins Thursday night as they take the diamond at Citi Field to face the New York Mets for a fourth consecutive night.

The Red Sox escaped with a 6-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday, and will look to left-handed pitcher Martin Perez to get them off to another promising start in hopes of securing their third win on the season.

The left-handed Steven Matz will take the mound for the Mets having never faced the Red Sox before. Matz, however, did put together a solid season debut as he allowed one run over six innings against the Atlanta Braves last week.

The Red Sox have put together a minor shake up at the top of the order as Jose Peraza will bat leadoff (second time this year) and start at third base, filling in for Rafael Devers. Kevin Pillar will bat second and play center field, replacing Jackie Bradley Jr. while Xander Bogaerts will rejoin the starting lineup where he’ll bat fourth. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez will move from the No. 2 spot to the three-hole.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-4)

Jose Peraza, 3B

Kevin Pillar, CF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, RF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Martin Perez, LHP

NEW YORK METS (3-3)

Amed Rosario, SS

Pete Alonso, 1B

Jeff McNeil, 3B

J.D. Davis, LF

Michael Conforto, RF

Yoenis Cespedes, DH

Brian Dozier, 2B

Wilson Ramos, C

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Steven Matz, LHP

The game will be broadcast starting at 7:07 p.m. ET on FOX.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images