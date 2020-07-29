Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox enter Wednesday on a four-game losing streak. And they’ll have to try to snap it without one of their strongest players.

The Sox’s four-game series against the Mets will continue at Citi Field without Xander Bogaerts, who will sit for Boston’s third game of the series. He’ll be replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin, who will bat ninth in the Sox’s batting order.

Elsewhere, Andrew Benintendi will return to the to top of the batting order, followed, naturally, by J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers in the second and third slots. Jose Peraza, who batted leadoff for the Sox on Tuesday, will drop to seventh.

Mitch Moreland will replace Michael Chavis at first base and bat cleanup, while Christian Vazquez will replace Kevin Plawecki as catcher and bat fifth. Alex Verdugo will take over fielding duties for Kevin Pillar in right field and swing sixth, while Jackie Bradley Jr. moves up to eighth.

Nathan Eovaldi and Jake deGrom are on the mound for Boston and New York, respectively. Eovaldi enters the contest with a 1-0 record and a 1.50 ERA, while deGrom is 0-0 with eight strikeouts after pitching just five innings on Opening Day.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s contest:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-4)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

NEW YORK METS (3-2)

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Jeff McNeil, 3B

Pete Alonso, 1B

Michael Conforto, RF

Dominic Smith, LF

Yoenis Cespedes, DH

Robinson Cano, 2B

Andres Gimenez, SS

Rene Rivera, C

Jake deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images