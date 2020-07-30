Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets will wrap up their home-and-home series Thursday night at Citi Field.

After dropping both games to the Mets at Fenway Park, the Red Sox got back in the win column Wednesday night with an exciting 6-5 victory. They’ll look to complete a series sweep before heading off to the Bronx for a weekend set against the rival Yankees.

It will be a battle of southpaws in the series finale, as Martin Perez will toe the rubber for Boston opposite New York’s Steven Matz.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Mets online:

When: Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Live: FuboTV

