A handful of Red Sox will be making their Boston debut Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off a 13-2 pummelling of the Orioles, the Sox will meet Baltimore again for the middle contest of a three-game set.

After sitting for Opening Day, Alex Verdugo will make his Sox debut, batting sixth and playing in right field. That means Kevin Pillar, who made a nice first impression with a 3-for-5, three RBI evening in the opener, will begin the game on the bench.

Tzu-Wei Lin replaced Xander Bogaerts at shortstop late in Friday’s game, and he’ll remain in the lineup Saturday, batting ninth and playing short while Bogaerts sits. Mitch Moreland also will make his season debut, replacing Michael Chavis at first base.

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki will be behind the plate, catching fellow newcomer Martin Perez, who gets the start for Boston. The Orioles will send Alex Cobb to the mound.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-0)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jose Peraza, 2B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Martin Perez, LHP

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (0-1)

Austin Hays, CF

Hanser Alberto, 2B

Jose Iglesias, SS

Anthony Santander, LF

Renato Nunez, DH

Pedro Severino, C

Chris Davis, 1B

Pat Valaika, 3B

Cedric Mullins, RF

Alex Cobb, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images