Folks, we have baseball.

Friday will mark Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox, as they’re set to host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Mitch Moreland and Alex Verdugo both will sit for the Red Sox. As a result, Michael Chavis will bat seventh and play first base, while Kevin Pillar will be in right and batting fifth.

J.D. Martinez will bat second after doing so in both exhibition games earlier this week, while Andrew Benintendi will lead off. Rafael Devers will bat third, followed by Xander Bogaerts. Jose Peraza will start at second base and hit ninth.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox, he’ll be opposed by Tommy Milone.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (0-0)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Kevin Pillar, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (0-0)

Austin Hays, CF

Anthony Santander, RF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Renato Nunez, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Hanser Alberto, 2B

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Pedro Severino, C

DJ Stewart, LF

Tommy Milone, LHP

