Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems like only yesterday that Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi was getting called up from Double-A straight in 2016 and becoming the youngest player in franchise history to hit a home run in a postseason game.

Well, time flies when you’re having fun dancing in the outfield and making clutch, diving catches to help your team get to a World Series, like he did over and over again in 2018.

Benintendi on Monday turned 26 years old, and the team took to Instagram and Twitter to wish the World Series champion a “happy birthday.”

A big shoutout to the birthday boy and his flow! Happy Birthday, Benny! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/diQRLM2OZj — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 6, 2020

Drafted by Boston in the first round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft out of Arkansas, Benintendi has played 471 games, slashing a .277 batting average, .354 on-base percentage and slugging .442.

Happy birthday, Benny!

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images