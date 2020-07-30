Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome back to the win column.

After dropping their last four games, the Red Sox bounced back with a 6-4 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday. This is Boston’s first win since its 13-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day, though Wednesday’s game was a much different story.

Nathan Eovaldi had another solid outing for the Sox, giving up two earned runs on eight hits across five innings of work. Jacob deGrom looked good as well, allowing two earned runs, as well, on just three hits through six frames.

But it was Heath Hembree who earned the win, while Justin Wilson took the loss. Brandon Workman collected the save, despite a hairy ninth inning.

The Red Sox climbed to 2-4 with the win, while the Mets fell to 3-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Refreshing.

We missed this. So much.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi looked good once again, though he likely didn’t start Wednesday’s outing as he’d hoped.

The righty gave up back-to-back-to-back one-out singles to start the first, allowing the Mets to take a 1-0 lead on a Dominic Smith ground out. He found a bit more success in the second, even picking off Andres Gimenez for the second out of the inning.

Eovaldi settled down for the next two innings before giving up a solo homer to Brandon Nimmo to tie the game at two apiece in the fifth.

Tzu-Wei Lin bailed him out with his second nifty double-play of the night to end the inning. And that would do it for Eovaldi.

— It appeared things were going well for Marcus Walden in the sixth… until they weren’t.

Walden struck out the first two batters he faced before allowing Robinson Cano to single and Gimenez to double on back-to-back at-bats. Gimenez’s triple drove Cano home for the Mets’ third run of the game — and the lead. It also was the first RBI of his Major League Baseball career.

First career RBI for @andresgimenez and we take the lead! #LGM pic.twitter.com/1uyJ6AZyfF — New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2020

Walden struck out Rene Rivera to end the inning, but the damage was done.

— Josh Osich had a rocky seventh, hitting the second batter he faced and allowing an infield hit to third. He did manage to get one more out before manager Ron Roenicke gave him the hook.

— Heath Hembree closed out the seventh with a three-pitch strikeout.

— Matt Barnes ran into trouble early in the eighth, giving up a home run to Yoenis Cespedes on his very first pitch of the inning.

That one got out of here in a hurry. 😳 #LGM pic.twitter.com/RsvO4ckFEZ — New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2020

Barnes escaped the rest of the inning unscathed.

— Workman earned his first save of the season, but not before things got a little hairy.

After loading the bases with Mets, Workman gave up an RBI infield single to J.D. Davis to make it a one-run game with one out in the inning. But Workman managed to retire the next two batters, clinching Boston’s first win in nearly a week.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Rafael Devers got things going in the fourth with a double down the left-field line. (He’s now hit a double in four straight games.) Then it was Mitch Moreland’s turn, driving Devers home with a double of his own to tie the game at one-all.

200th career double for Moreland AND we're all tied up from Citi Field 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kpn1wRKHao — NESN (@NESN) July 30, 2020

Boston nabbed its first lead since Opening Day (!) two batters later, with Moreland scoring on a wild pitch.

MITCH ON A WILD PITCH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ufKQpwVF5g — NESN (@NESN) July 30, 2020

— The Sox were down one entering the seventh, but Christian Vazquez tied the game once again with his second home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field wall.

WE'RE ALL TIED UP AGAIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/rS5XsJwOcm — NESN (@NESN) July 30, 2020

— Moreland’s magic continued with the bases loaded in the eighth, driving home Boston’s fourth run of the game on a single to third. Vazquez found more success, too, giving the Sox a 6-3 lead on a two-run single to right.

— Andrew Benintendi collected his 500th career hit with a ground-rule double in the ninth.

— Moreland and Vazquez led the way with two hits apiece.

— Alex Verdugo, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jose Peraza and Tzu-Wei Lin went hitless. Xander Bogaerts pinch-hit in the game after not being in the starting lineup and drew a walk in his only at-bat.

— All other Sox batters had one hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Hey, we’ll take it.

Sox take the lead in the 8th with exit velocities of 67, 26, and 60. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 30, 2020

UP NEXT

The Sox wrap up their four-game set against the Mets on Thursday, with Martin Perez expected to get the ball for Boston. First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images