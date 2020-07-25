Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You really couldn’t have drawn up a much better Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox.

Thanks in large part to a four-run third inning and six-run fourth, the Red Sox pummeled the Baltimore Orioles for a 13-2 victory on Friday at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi — who was making his first career Opening Day start with Eduardo Rodriguez unavailable — dazzled in a six-inning, one-run outing while each Sox player in the starting lineup got on base and scored at least once.

The Red Sox climbed to 1-0 with the win, while the Orioles fell to 0-1 with the loss.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Promising.

The bats were alive. Eovaldi was sharp. The bullpen was mostly fine. If you’re a Red Sox fan, this is exactly what you want to see.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi going on a dominant run like he’s known to do will go a long way in the Red Sox making a push for the postseason in 2020, and Friday most certainly was a step in the right direction. The hard-throwing righty began his night with a 100 mph heater, and from there allowed just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over six innings, using 89 pitches to get through his night.

The 30-year-old began his night with a 1-2-3 first inning, and though he would allow a runner to reach in each ensuing inning, he didn’t really wander into any trouble through five.

The Orioles didn’t bring in their first run until the sixth, when Anthony Santander scored from second on a Renato Nunez two-out double. Eovaldi responded by striking out Chris Davis on three pitches to end his night.

— Austin Brice took over in the seventh inning and allowed a one-out homer to Rio Ruiz before punching out the next two hitters.

— Phillips Valdez handled the eighth, and after hitting a batter to begin the frame, he forced a double play and induced a fly out for a scoreless inning.

Valdez returned and hit one batter in a hitless, scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It took the Red Sox’s bats a few innings to get going, but when they came alive they did so in a big way, beginning with a four-run third.

Jose Peraza and Jackie Bradley Jr. began the stanza with back-to-back doubles to score the game’s first run.

After Andrew Benintendi struck out, J.D. Martinez brought home his first RBI of the night with a two-bagger down the left field line to score Peraza.

With two down and runners in scoring position, Kevin Pillar roped a double of his own to score both and make it 4-0.

— That only was the beginning though, as the Red Sox offense would return for the fourth and put up six.

Michael Chavis and Bradley Jr. began the inning with back-to-back walks, then a Peraza single loaded the bases. Benintendi would work a walk to bring in the fifth run of the game, and Martinez proceeded to rip another double.

With one down, Xander Bogaerts, Pillar and Christian Vazquez would hit three consecutive RBI singles to further Boston’s advantage to 10 before Baltimore escaped the inning.

— After a scoreless fifth, the Red Sox resumed scoring in the sixth.

Pillar singled with one out, then moved to third the next at-bat on a Vazquez ground rule double. With two outs, Bradley Jr. smacked a double off the Green Monster to plate both and stretch the host’s lead to 12-1.

Peraza then did the same thing, doubling off the Monster to score Bradley Jr. for the 13th run.

— Peraza had four hits.

— Martinez, Bradley Jr., and Pillar each had three hits.

— Vazquez had a pair of hits.

— Bogaerts and Tzu-Wei Lin had one hit apiece.

— Benintendi, Chavis and Devers went hitless, as did Jonathan Arauz in his lone at-bat.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Correct.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Orioles will play the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday afternoon. Martin Perez is set to get the ball for the Sox and will be opposed by Alex Cobb. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images