The Red Sox’s win streak stops at two.

Boston couldn’t make it three straight Friday night, falling to the New York Yankees 5-1 at Yankee Stadium.

The bullpen, for the most part, pitched well and kept the game close after Ryan Weber surrendered three earned runs over 3 1/3 innings of work. Colten Brewer struggled in the eighth, allowing the Yankees to score two runs late in the game, with three home runs from the Yankees proving enough to give them their fourth straight win.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 3-5, while the Yankees improved to 5-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

The Red Sox didn’t have a ton of scoring opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize when they did have their chances — including a bases-loaded situation.

ON THE BUMP

— Weber got through the first two innings without giving up a run, but ran into a bit of trouble in the third.

DJ LeMahieu led the inning off with a single and Aaron Judge followed that with a two-run shot on the first pitch he saw to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Weber got out of the rest of the inning unscathed, but gave up is second homer of the game in the fourth, this time a Gio Urshela solo shot to up New York’s lead to 3-1.

That was enough for manager Ron Roenicke to pull Weber after 3 1/3 innings.

— Phillips Valdez got the final two outs of the inning without allowing further damage.

The right-hander returned for a scoreless fifth before running into a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth — however, Valdez got Judge swinging to end the threat. His night was over after 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

— Austin Brice tossed a clean seventh that ended with a strike-him-out-throw-him-out double play after beginning the inning by hitting Giancarlo Stanton.

— Brewer, who had a 0.00 ERA through four innings this season, walked Luke Voit, who eventually made it to third on a passed ball by Christian Vazquez. The pitcher then gave up a two-run blast to Brett Gardner to open the game up to 5-1.

Brett Gardner tacks on insurance runs for the @Yankees in the bottom of the 8th with this 2-run homer! #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/aPjPtCwA0W — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 1, 2020

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Michael Chavis got the Red Sox on the board in the third when he hit an absolute rocket to left field to make it 1-0. It was the first baseman’s first home run of the season.

— Boston had something brewing in the fourth when it loaded the bases with one out after Montgomery couldn’t handle a simple comebacker off the bat of Alex Verdugo. Fortunately for Montgomery, Chavis grounded into a double play to end the inning.

— A two-out single from Xander Bogaerts ended Montgomery’s night before Chad Green got Vazquez to ground out to end the sixth.

— Bogaerts led the way for Boston with two hits, while Kevin Pillar, Chavis and Jose Peraza had one apiece.

— All other batters went hitless, including Vazquez who homered twice in Thursday’s game.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Weber has struggled in his two starts.

Ryan Weber is the first pitcher not to strike out a batter in back-to-back starts of 3+ innings since 2017 (Wainwright), and the first Red Sox with back-to-back starts sans K since 2012 (Cook). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 1, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Yankees continue their three-game set with the middle contest of the series Saturday night. Zack Godley is expected to make the start opposite Masahiro Tanaka. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images