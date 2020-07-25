Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an outstanding Opening Day from the Boston Red Sox, things didn’t go so well in the second game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

For one, starting pitching was a little shakier with the Sox giving up five runs in the first two innings, digging themselves a hole they wouldn’t get out of.

Mitch Moreland gave them some momentum in the sixth inning with a solo home run that was followed by a string of singles. But the two runs ultimately weren’t enough as Baltimore extended their lead to 7-2 for the final score.

With the result, the Red Sox and Orioles both sit at 1-1 heading into the third game of the series.

GAME IN A WORD

Downer.

After Friday’s Opening Day saw great offensive production and solid pitching with Nathan Eovaldi getting the start, Saturday suggested that things may not be as easy on days where Eovaldi or Eduardo Rodriguez aren’t on the mound.

Don’t panic yet, however, as Xander Bogaerts didn’t start the game on a rest day.

ON THE BUMP

— Martin Perez, in his debut on the mound for the Red Sox, showed some nerves early allowing five runs in the first two innings. Not ideal, but from there, he started to settle down.

Perez didn’t allow another hit through the rest of his outing, pitching a total of five innings with six hits and two strikeouts. Four of the five hits he gave up were earned.

— Heath Hembree took over in relief for the sixth with a quick 1-2-3 inning after tossing 14 pitches.

— Dylan Covey came in for the seventh after the Sox managed to chip away at Baltimore’s lead, but the righty gave up three hits right off the bat for two earned runs, extending the Orioles lead back to four.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox bats were pretty quiet through the first five innings, recording just three hits from J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Verdugo.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Moreland got things going by hitting a solo homer to right field.

First homer of the season… Also serves as a reminder that Mitch Moreland's My Story airs at 5:30 ET 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VNAj3KHRzd — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2020

From there, Verdugo had another single, followed up by Bradley Jr.’s second as well. The centerfielder made it safe to second base after a throwing error from left field, and Verdugo advanced to third. That set up Kevin Plawecki for the first RBI of his Red Sox career, with a single that scored Verdugo making it 5-2.

— Verdugo shined at bat and running bases, going 3-for-4 with a run. Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez each went 2-for-4.

— Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers were both 0-for-4 on the day.

TWEET OF THE DAY

We missed watching Jackie Bradley Jr. take flight and rob batters of hits.

UP NEXT

With the series tied up 1-1, Boston and Baltimore go at it again tomorrow at Fenway Park for a 1:35 p.m. ET start.

