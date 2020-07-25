In his Boston Red Sox debut, outfielder Alex Verdugo showed fans how much emotion he plays with.

Even between innings.

Before the start of the ninth during Boston’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, NESN cameras caught Verdugo getting into a strange verbal altercation with umpires, and later surrounded by teammates and coaches trying to calm the newcomer down.

Manager Ron Roenicke spoke on the incident after the game in his postgame Zoom availability, as did Verdugo.

“It was just a little miscommunication, that was really it,” Verdugo said. “I think they had a pitching change, I was on second during the pitching change I would talk to my third base coach. And we were talking just a little bit too long and I kind of forgot that I was at second, so I didn’t go to second. And the umpire was kind of just telling me to go back to second and make sure I don’t do that again or try to get a free base. We had a little back-and-forth. At the end of the day I think we’re all good, it’s baseball, heat of the moment, but we’re out there working our butts off trying our hardest. And hey, sometimes emotions are going to flare up a little bit.”

Verdugo clarified that he wasn’t actually trying to steal third base with a humorous remark.

“Man I could have stole that bag if I wanted it that bad, you know what I mean?”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images