Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MLB players, and all professional athletes for that matter, were forced into unique training methods as the coronavirus pandemic halted routine workouts.

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez seems to fit that bill, too.

Vazquez, while talking with reporters Sunday, explained how his wife, Gabriela, helped feed the pitching machine so he could both take batting practice and practice his defensive skills while blocking balls in the dirt.

“She’s the best — the best one. The best coach,” Vazquez said, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “She gets mad when I drop the ball.”

Vazquez said his wife, Gabriela, was feeding the pitching machine at home so he could take swings and blocks balls in the dirt. Vazquez — 'She's the best — the best one. The best coach. She gets mad when I drop the ball.' #RedSox — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) July 5, 2020

The 29-year-old Vazquez enters his sixth season with the Red Sox after setting career-bests in games (138), at bats (482), hits (133) and RBIs (72), among others last season.

The Red Sox open their 2020 campaign July 24 against the New York Yankees, and Boston fans can expect Vazquez to put those bizarre methods to use.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images