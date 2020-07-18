Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez’s return to the Boston Red Sox appears to be right around the corner.

The lefty was one of four Boston players that tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s Summer Camp began earlier this month. And things appear to be looking up for Rodriguez, who took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon with a positive message for Red Sox nation.

“I’m back 💪💪✌️✌️⚾️⚾️,” the southpaw wrote.

To be clear, the Red Sox still have not officially announced Rodriguez’s return. But Saturday’s tweet certainly seems to be a sign of good things to come.

That said, Boston has named Nathan Eovaldi as its starter for Opening Day on Friday when the Sox welcome the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images