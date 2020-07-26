Eduardo Rodriguez is still not with his team, but ensured on Sunday that he will be back eventually.

The Boston Red Sox ace was hit pretty hard by the novel coronavirus, and after being cleared to return, the team had to shut him down again on Thursday due to minor complications of COVID-19.

And before Boston’s final game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles, he revealed that those complications include myocarditis, a result of the virus that can affect the heart’s ability to pump blood.

“Emotionally, it’s really hard because when I got here I was supposed to start getting ready,” Rodriguez said. “And then we do the MRI and we get that (result) and I get the news that I have to rest for a week. It was hard for me. At least we know what’s going on.” Rodriguez said he hasn’t considered opting out, which is good because the Red Sox certainly need their No. 1 starter. But he is taking this illness seriously. “I want to be out there every time I can,” Rodriguez said. “I never thought about opting out of the season. I feel bad every time I see a game happening and I’m not in the dugout. “(The heart) is the most important part of your body. The first time I heard it, I was kind of scared a little. I talked to my mom. I talked to my wife and let them know what I have. I’m just going to take a rest because that’s the heart and you don’t want to take a risk with that.” Hopefully Rodriguez can get back to feeling 100 percent.

