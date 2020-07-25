Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. was one of a few members of the Red Sox who took a knee during the national anthem Friday night before Boston’s eventual 13-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Both teams lined up and observed a moment of silence before hearing Morgan Freeman’s powerful speech that’s being played prior to each Major League Baseball game.

Bradley, along with Alex Verdugo, were among those that remained on one knee when “The Star-Spangled Banner” began.

The center fielder said he made manager Ron Roenicke and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom aware he was going to be taking a knee. Bradley also revealed postgame why he decided to kneel.

“I just think about the next generation behind me as well,” Bradley said via Zoom. “I want things to be better. I want more love. It felt good. It felt like a release to be able to do that. … I like to do things because that’s what I feel. That’s kind of how I’ve always been.”

Well said.

Bradley finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

