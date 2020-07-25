The case has been cracked.

In a season that is sure to have weird stuff happen all the time, something truly bizarre happened during the Boston Red Sox’s shellacking of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

During the third inning, Eovaldi went out to the mound wearing No. 7. Of course, his number actually is 17, which was what he had been donning the first two innings. When he came back out for the fourth and ensuing stanzas, he was wearing his usual number.

There were theories abound on Twitter about the one-inning swap, and following the game, Eovaldi put any rumors to rest.

“So, I guess (Christian Vazquez) and I, we both sweat a lot, so we had the jerseys hanging up down in the batting cage, and I didn’t realize his were down there too,” Eovaldi said. “I glanced over and I just saw the seven and I assumed it was mine and grabbed it off the hanger, threw it on. And once I came back to the dugout they were like ‘Hey that a boy Vazquey’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And they were like ‘Oh, you’ve got his jersey on,’ I was like ‘I thought it felt a little tight on my arms,’ but it’s all good.”

The change didn’t end up deterring Eovaldi, who had a pretty sharp outing in his first ever Opening Day start. Over six innings he allowed just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

