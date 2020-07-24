There always will be a “what if” element when it comes to Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox traded Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason after failing to reach a long-term contract extension with the superstar outfielder. Betts on Wednesday signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with LA.

Only time will tell whether Boston and/or Los Angeles benefited from the chain of events that led to Betts becoming a very, very rich man with a franchise other than the one that drafted him in 2011. And even then, it could be a difficult evaluation process given all of the factors involved.

“That’s a very, very long-term deal for a team to swallow,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” as transcribed by MassLive.com, before Boston’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. “You guys know as well as I do that the history of long-term deals is checkered at best. We made what we thought was a generous offer, but for us it’s time to turn the page.”

It makes sense that Werner isn’t ready to pass judgment on all that’s transpired — “let’s revisit this conversation in 12 years,” he cautioned Friday — because the Red Sox received three potentially impactful pieces (Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong) in the trade that sent Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.

Plus, it remains to be seen how Boston reallocates the money it offered Betts before trading him to Los Angeles.

“We tried, on a number of occasions, to make a deal with Mookie,” Werner said. “It was his desire to test free agency. Our last deal, I think everybody knows the number. It was a large number.”

“ … We’re going to deploy that money in other ways,” he added. “We’ve made some great decisions over the years. We’ve made some decisions that I regret. I think that given our choices and given that Mookie wanted to test free agency, I think we got an outstanding player for hopefully longer than six years, but six years, in Alex Verdugo. Given our decision in March, we made a sober decision.”

Betts long was adamant about testing the open market, changing course only after the Dodgers offered him a high enough number amid a pandemic, which could affect free agency this winter.

It’ll be fair to wonder years from now what would have happened had the Red Sox made a contract offer Betts couldn’t refuse. But for now, Werner definitely is right about one thing: It’s time to turn the page.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images