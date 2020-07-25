Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ron Roenicke is taking it slow with his players as Major League Baseball returned Friday.

For Opening Day, newly acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo was out of the lineup in the Boston Red Sox’s 13-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

And Saturday, he’s giving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and catcher Christian Vazquez a rest day as planned for the second game of the series.

“We have plans in place because of the day game after the night game,” Roenicke said in his pregame media availability via Zoom. “Even though we know how important it is to get off to a good start and want to put our guys out there, our starters, as much as we can, we realize that if we don’t do this right away, we have a chance to get somebody fatigued or possibly, an injury.

“I knew I was going to do this the second day.”

Roenicke is being especially cautious, as players were limited to just three weeks of a preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic compared to the typical five-to-six weeks of Spring Training they’re used to.

Not to mention, the Red Sox’ second exhibition game was shortened due to rain.

“Taking that five weeks and going down to three, it’s hard to get guys where you think they’re comfortable playing nine innings a lot of days in a row,” Roenicke said. “Some guys, physically, we think can do it, but I’m going to try to switch off if I can, especially this first week. We’ve got 10 in a row. I don’t want anybody playing 10 games in a row right now.” But while Bogaerts won’t be in the lineup, Roenicke said he may be called upon to pinch-hit if necessary.

Kevin Plawecki and Tzu-Wei Lin will start in their places.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images