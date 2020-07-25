Ron Roenicke is taking it slow with his players as Major League Baseball returned Friday.
For Opening Day, newly acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo was out of the lineup in the Boston Red Sox’s 13-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
And Saturday, he’s giving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and catcher Christian Vazquez a rest day as planned for the second game of the series.
“We have plans in place because of the day game after the night game,” Roenicke said in his pregame media availability via Zoom. “Even though we know how important it is to get off to a good start and want to put our guys out there, our starters, as much as we can, we realize that if we don’t do this right away, we have a chance to get somebody fatigued or possibly, an injury.
“Taking that five weeks and going down to three, it’s hard to get guys where you think they’re comfortable playing nine innings a lot of days in a row,” Roenicke said. “Some guys, physically, we think can do it, but I’m going to try to switch off if I can, especially this first week. We’ve got 10 in a row. I don’t want anybody playing 10 games in a row right now.”
