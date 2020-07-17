Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Revolution might finish their first piece of business with time to spare.

The Revolution will face DC United on Friday night in Orlando, Fla., in the second game of the “MLS Is Back Tournament.” If the Revolution beat DC United, they’ll clinch a place in the knockout rounds with one game remaining in the group stage.

The Revs beat the Montreal Impact on July 8 in their first game after the resumption of the 2020 MLS season.

Here’s how and when to DC United versus Revolution.

When: Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

