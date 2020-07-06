Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. caught the ire of Donald Trump on Monday morning.

And as of Monday afternoon, Richard Petty Motorsports had nothing to say about it.

Trump took to Twitter to ask whether Wallace had apologized to the NASCAR drivers and officials who supported him and were “willing to sacrifice everything” following the noose incident at Talladega Superspeedway, which eventually was determined not to be a hate crime. Despite the evidence that prompted the investigation, Trump labeled the matter a “hoax.”

RPM acknowledged they’d seen the tweet from the President of the United States directed at Wallace, but the racing team did not issue an official statement, per CBS Sports’ Matt Mayer.

Richard Petty Motorsports as a team is aware of the tweet from @realDonaldTrump regarding Bubba Wallace and #NASCAR and has no official statement at this time — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) July 6, 2020

Elsewhere in the NASCAR community, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick responded to Trump by saying, “We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support,” in a since-deleted tweet.

Trump’s tweet at Wallace also noted that NASCAR currently is experiencing its “lowest ratings ever.” A follow-up tweet from FOX Sports’ executive vice president refuted that claim.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Slocum/Pool USA TODAY Network Images