The Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies soon will wrap up Sunday’s NBA scrimmage action.

The two squads will meet Sunday evening at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Walt Disney World bubble. Here’s hoping James Harden and Ja Morant put on a show that justifies tuning in to a meaningless game on a Sunday evening.

4 days until the NBA Restart! 🗣️ The message is clear… stand with us.#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/qrjlLFYjLy — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2020

The game will broadcast live on NBA TV, as well as online via multiple platforms.

Here’s how and when to watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 26, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images