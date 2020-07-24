NBA scrimmage action rolls on Friday with a matchup between legitimate NBA Finals contenders.
The reigning champion Toronto Raptors will square off with the Houston Rockets in an exhibition contest ahead of the league’s 2019-20 season restart. The Raptors held the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference at the time of the NBA’s pause, while the Rockets owned the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.
Good news for hoops fans is that Russell Westbrook expects to play Friday night in Orlando. The nine-time All-Star dealt with a bout of COVID-19 earlier this month.
Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Raptors online:
When: Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV
