NBA scrimmage action rolls on Friday with a matchup between legitimate NBA Finals contenders.

The reigning champion Toronto Raptors will square off with the Houston Rockets in an exhibition contest ahead of the league’s 2019-20 season restart. The Raptors held the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference at the time of the NBA’s pause, while the Rockets owned the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

Good news for hoops fans is that Russell Westbrook expects to play Friday night in Orlando. The nine-time All-Star dealt with a bout of COVID-19 earlier this month.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Raptors online:

When: Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images