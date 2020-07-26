For the first time in 2,646 days, Daniel Bard pitched in a Major League Baseball game Saturday night.

Bard, who’d not pitched in an MLB game since 2013, gave up just two hits and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings of work in the Colorado Rockies’ 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers. He even managed to pick up the win, his first since May 29, 2012.

Check out this 99 mph bullet he ripped past Rougned Odor:

Bard spent five seasons with the Boston Red Sox before hopping between six other teams between Sept. 2013 and Oct. 2017. So making a successful return meant to world to the 35-year-old.

“The way I feel now trumps anything I felt from 2012 to 2017 when I retired,” Bard said after the game, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It’s hard to describe. It just feels — throwing and pitching feels natural. It feels fun. Body feels free and easy. That’s not to say there’s not still challenges. I have some good days and some not-so-good days. But at the same time, the overall feeling is just like, ‘This is what throwing a baseball is meant to feel like.’ It’s the way I felt for my first three years in Boston. It’s the way I felt in college and coming up through the minor leagues for the first part. When I stumbled onto that feeling, I couldn’t deny it.”

We can’t wait to see what else this guy has left up his sleeve.

