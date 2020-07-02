Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As of now, the NFL is set to kick off its 2020 season in September.

And though the preseason reportedly has been cut back to two games, the regular season still is set to go on as planned despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodney Harrison, however, believes that will change and we get closer to September.

“In football, you have to breathe on people,” Harrison told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. “You have to tackle people, you spit on people. Guys have cuts, guys cough. … I don’t know how we’re going to have a season.”

He added: “Competitively, it’s an unfair advantage. If Atlanta’s playing against Tampa Bay and (quarterback) Matt Ryan comes down with coronavirus, then the Falcons probably won’t even have a chance.”

Teams are set to report to training camp later this month, but only time will tell if the coronavirus impacts the NFL going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images