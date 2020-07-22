The Red Sox lost a member of their pitching staff Sunday when Collin McHugh elected to opt out of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

On Tuesday, Boston brought in a new arm.

The Red Sox acquired Dylan Covey in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Covey joins Boston after spending three seasons as a member of the Chicago White Sox, with whom he made 45 starts dating back to 2017. Red Sox manager explained Ron Roenicke on Tuesday explained what the right-hander can bring to his new team.

“He’s got good stuff,” Roenicke said via Zoom. “He’s got a good fastball, he’s got movement on it. It’s a matter of him being healthy and being able to command his pitches. That’s something — I probably haven’t seen enough of him to know where he’s at. It’s hard to get information this time of year because you can’t have scouts in the stands. I think we’re just going on what we have seen before. It’s a guy that we like who has good stuff. He can be a starter, he can be a long guy. That’s what we’re hoping for him.”

With the upcoming season shaping up to be unconventional in all aspects, a versatile arm like Covey could prove to be a helpful asset. The 28-year-old’s big league numbers are less-than-stellar, but as Roenicke notes, the talent is there and it will come down to making the most of his potential. And considering the state of Boston’s staff, Covey very well could have a true opportunity to prove himself.

The Red Sox open their 60-game regular season Friday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park for the first of a three-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images