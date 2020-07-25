Nathan Eovaldi’s strong Opening Day outing deserved some praise from his manager. He got just that.

The Red Sox right-hander tossed six innings and gave up five hits, one earned run, a walk and struck out four in Boston’s 13-2 shellacking of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Fenway Park.

It certainly was reassuring to see, especially after Eovaldi battled elbow issues in 2019, which saw him shift between being a starter and reliever. But he brought the heat Friday, even hitting 100 mph on the very first pitch of the game.

After the game, manager Ron Roenicke noted his pitcher’s outing was, simply, “really good.”

“Yeah, I thought it was really good,” Roenicke said during his Zoom postgame conference. “I thought he got a little bit tired there in the last inning, the sixth inning. But he did exactly what we needed him to do. Commanded his pitches well, obviously his fastball, first pitch of the game as 100 … but he threw some good splits, some really good curveballs, cutter was good. I thought everything he did was exactly what I think he wanted and what we wanted from him.”

After all was said and done Eovaldi threw 89 pitches.

“We thought he could get up to 100,” Roenicke said. “I think the effort is more in a game like this than the last time he pitched, I know it is … even though he’s one of those guys that can give you the effort no matter where it is, I still think there’s a little bit more in a game situation. So we really didn’t want to get up to 100.”

Knowing the kind of competitor Eovaldi is (need we remind you of Game 3 in the 2018 World Series?) it’s no surprise Roenicke initially thought his pitcher could get to 100 pitches.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images