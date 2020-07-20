Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans. It appears Xander Bogaerts is going to be just fine.

The Boston shortstop tweaked his hamstring during the Red Sox’s intrasquad scrimmage Sunday night. Bogaerts won’t play Monday night, but it won’t hinder him starting Opening Day.

“He’s fine,” manager Ron Roenicke said, via MassLive. “Most of the regulars, like I mentioned last night, are off today. He’s coming in and seeing the trainers but they expect him to be fine for tomorrow. … His hamstring bothered him a little bit on one of the swings (Sunday). I don’t think it’s an issue.”

That’s certainly a relief.

Roenicke noted the shortstop likely will return to the lineup when the Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays for two exhibition games.

The Red Sox open their 2020 season Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images