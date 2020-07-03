Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox did not enter MLB Summer Camp with a clean bill of health.

Boston manager Ron Roenicke on Friday announced multiplayer players recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Roenicke revealed neither who tested positive nor how many players tested positive, citing HIPAA laws and Major League Baseball rules, respectively.

However, Roenicke did disclose that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez did not report to camp Friday after recently being around someone who was sick. Rodriguez’s COVID-19 test results had not come in as of early Friday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know, via The Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato and MLB.com’s Ian Browne:

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke: We do have some positive tests. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) July 3, 2020

Ron Roenicke said he can't mention how many positive tests there were, per MLB rules. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 3, 2020

(ERod told Roenicke it was OK to mention his name, which is why he did. Roenicke was suggesting generally he doesn't want to mention names.) — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) July 3, 2020

We’ll update this story if/when more details become available.

The Red Sox’s exact Opening Day date hasn’t been confirmed, but they will begin their season either July 23 or July 24.

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images