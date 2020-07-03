The Red Sox did not enter MLB Summer Camp with a clean bill of health.
Boston manager Ron Roenicke on Friday announced multiplayer players recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Roenicke revealed neither who tested positive nor how many players tested positive, citing HIPAA laws and Major League Baseball rules, respectively.
However, Roenicke did disclose that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez did not report to camp Friday after recently being around someone who was sick. Rodriguez’s COVID-19 test results had not come in as of early Friday afternoon.
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke: We do have some positive tests.
Ron Roenicke said he can't mention how many positive tests there were, per MLB rules.
(ERod told Roenicke it was OK to mention his name, which is why he did. Roenicke was suggesting generally he doesn't want to mention names.)
The Red Sox’s exact Opening Day date hasn’t been confirmed, but they will begin their season either July 23 or July 24.
