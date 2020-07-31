Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season Friday.

After defeating the Baltimore Orioles handily on Opening Day, Boston lost each of its last next four games but have since responded with two straight wins over the New York Mets.

Boston begins a three-game set against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, and Ryan Weber will be on the mound looking to keep the Sox in the win column. In Weber’s last outing, he allowed six earned runs to the Orioles while tossing 3 2/3 innings and walking three batters.

For more on Weber, check out the video above from Friday’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images