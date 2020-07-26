Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After splitting the first two games of the season, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles face off at Fenway Park on Sunday with a series win on the line.

The Red Sox send Ryan Weber to the hill after falling to Baltimore on Saturday. Weber made three starts for Boston in 2020 and is making his 12th-career start overall. The 29-year-old split time between the starting rotation and bullpen in 2019 making 18 appearances while earning a 2-4 record and 5.09 ERA.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice previewed the start on Sunday’s “Red Sox Gameday Live.” Check out what they had to say in the clip above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images