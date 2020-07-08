Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic reportedly has forced another major sporting event to change course.

One of golf’s biggest international competitions, the Ryder Cup, will be postponed, according to ESPN. The Worldwide Leader reported the PGA of America will make it official Wednesday.

The event, which currently is scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, will be delayed until the same time frame in 2021.

“There will not be a Ryder Cup this year,” one source told ESPN. “The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022, and then they will alternate from there.”

The Presidents Cup, another premier international event, currently is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021, at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thumbnail photo via Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports Images